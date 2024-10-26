Tissue Factory Fire Extinguished
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The fire fighters here on Saturday night succeeded in extinguishing a fire at a tissue factory in Hayatabad’s industrial estate after two hours with no casualty reported.
According to police, the fire erupted in a factory of tissues papers and diapers in the industrial area with loss of equipment worth millions of rupees.
Eight fire trucks, two water browsers and 50 firefighters used to douse the fire.
The Fire department started the cooling process after curbing the flame, which lasted for an hour.
The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained and that no casualty reported in the incident, police confirmed.
