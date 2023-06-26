Title of 'CPEC Hero' for Ahsan Iqbal, a slap on face of malicious characters: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday felicitated Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal who was given a title of the Hero of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by the Chinese government the other day.

The minister, in a tweet, said ironically, a person whose honesty, dedication, and hard work were acknowledged by a country as esteemed as China, was unjustly thrown into jail during the previous regime's campaign of political victimization.

She said the title of CPEC hero for Ahsan Iqbal also reflected the effective foreign policy of Pakistan which faced isolation during the four years rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Marriyum said Pakistan's relations, dignity, and stature had been restored at the international stage during the one year of the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.