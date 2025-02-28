TJP condemns attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawaan Pakistan (TJP ) Mohammad Abdullah Gul, on Friday strongly condemned the blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak, which claimed the life of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's (JUI) chief Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani.

The chairman said that this act of terrorism highlights the conspiracy against the country, which would be eliminated by resolving the issues faced by the public and called for all the stakeholders would sit together and put aside their differences so that terrorism could be eradicated, said a press release.

He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the JUI chief.

He said that the government should take immediate action against those responsible for the incident and bring the criminals to justice.