TJP express sorrow and grief over loss of precious lives in Turkey

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP), Mohammad Abdullah Gul here on Saturday expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives due to the earthquake in Turkey.

In a statement, he said "I am deeply saddened by the loss of life caused by the devastating earthquake in and around Izmir, the third largest city of Turkey," he said.

Our best wishes and prayers for the victims of the natural disaster, he added.

The chairman prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured .

He said that people of Pakistan always shared the sufferings of their Turkish people and express solidarity with them.

He said that at this time, the entire Pakistani nation would help Turkish brethren financially and morally so that they could get out of the tragedy.