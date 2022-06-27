TKF hands over medical equipment to Sandeman Hospital Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Tameer-e-Khalaq Foundation (TKF) in coordination with the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints (LDS) on Monday handed over the medical equipment to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Sademan Provincial Hospital Quetta.

DG Health Balochistan, Dr. Noor Qazi, Program Coordinator TKF, Haroon Dawood, Gender Specialist TKF Saima Haroon , Medical Superintendent Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta were prominent among others who attended the inaugural ceremony held here at local hotel.

The medical equipment handed over by TKF to PSHQ included – incubators, CPAP machines, overhead warmers, monitors, phototherapy machines, lights for the operating theater and ICU beds.

The equipment will be installed in the NICU and ICU wards of the Provincial Sandeman Hospital Quetta.

Medical Superintendent Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta Dr Amin Khan Mandokhail extended his gratitude to the senior management of LDS for providing humanitarian aid for the people of Balochistan.

Mr. Benjamin Wood, the co-vice president of LDS Pakistan, through video link said that "he was proud to work for the local community in Quetta and bring much needed health facilities and positive social change to the region.

He noted that in addition to providing the equipment engineers also trained hospital staff on the appropriate use of the equipment.