QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Tameer-e-Khalaq Foundation (TKF) has provided medical equipment to the Pediatric Surgery and Operation Theatre of the Civil Sandeman Hospital, Quetta, Public Relation Officer said on Thursday.

The PRO of the hospital said that the equipment provided by the TKF had been installed under the supervision of Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Ghulam Sarwar and RMO Dr. Samiullah.

"It would help provide best medical facilities to the patients from different regions of the province", he maintained.