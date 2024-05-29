TLG Photography recruits Lahore talent for UK expansion

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2024) Hamid Minhas, The founder of TLG Photography and Makeup, a UK based Asian Wedding Photography and Asian Bridal Makeup service provider, held a meeting with a reporter in Lahore.

Mr. Minhas while talking to the journalist said that he is visiting Lahore (his hometown) in order to recruit a team of Photo and Video Editors wedding related services all over UK and they have a team of photographers, videographers and Bridal Makeup Artists in all the big cites of UK, such as London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.

It is through these teams that they also cover areas such as Bradford, Liverpool, Sunderland, Leicester, Cardiff and Coventry.

Mr. Minhas said that Pakistan has a vast resource of qualified IT professionals and that he feels that by expanding his team of photograph and video editors in Pakistan he will be able to provide a stream of income for these freelancers. He estimates that over a period of 5 years they want to completely move all of the companies back end office work to Pakistan.