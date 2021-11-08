TLP announces to end sin-in protest in Wazirabad

(@FahadShabbir)

TLP leader Syed Sarwar Shah has asked the workers to go to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen instead of going to their home, saying that Hafiz Saad Rizvi will be among them soon.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2021) The workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Monday announced to end their sin-in protest after the government removed ban on their party.

The announcement was made by TLP leader Syed Sarwar Shah.

“We shall go back to Masjid Rahatulil Alameen because of Urs (death anniversary) of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi,” said the leader.

He said that they ended their sit in after Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman assured them and told them to go back to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen when 50 per cent of their demands were met. He said that they were also given guarantee that Hafiz Saad Rizvi would attend the Urs with them.

Shah said that they would not go to their homes rathr they would go to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen. He shared the good news with the party workers that Hafiz Saad Rizvi would soon be among them on the occasion of his father’s annual death anniversary.