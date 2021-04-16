UrduPoint.com
TLP Chief Asks Party Workers To End Anti-govt Protest

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:32 PM

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt protest

Hafiz Saad Rizvi in a message to his party’s executive committee said that nobody should take any unlawful step in the larger national interest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Apri 16th, 2021) Tehreek-i-Labbaik-Pakistan (TLP) Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi has asked his party workers to end anti-government protest and return to their homes peacefully.

In a hand-written message to Executive Committee to his party, Hafiz Saad Rizvi who is currently in the custody of the law enforcement agencies said that nobody should take any unlawful step in the national interest.

He asked his party workers to fully cooperate with the law enforcement agencies instead of taking law into their hands.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill shared the written message of Hafiz Saad Rizvi.

The message of Hafiz Saad came after the Federal cabinet approved ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik-Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism law.

