TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi Released From Jail

Thu 18th November 2021 | 04:46 PM

The Punjab government has released Hafiz Saad Rizvi as a deal with the religio-cum-political party.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2021) Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi was released from Kot Lakhpat jail, the latest reports said.

The TLP Chief was released from jail as a result of deal with the government.

Hundreds and thousands of workers were present there outside the Kot Lakhpat jail where the TLP Chief was kept in detention.

Previously, the government released around 2000 workers from different jails in Punjab as a deal. The TLP also withdrew its appeal from the Lahore High Court against the government’s decision of extension in detention of Hafiz Saad Rizvi as the party leadership was sure that their leader would be set free soon.

The deal between the government and the TLP came into existence after the state authorities intervened and brought both sides to table talk. Meanwhile, at least seven police constables were killed and many others left injured during clashes between police and the TLP workers. The Punjab government deputed Pakistan Rangers to deal with the protesters and Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman was taken from Karachi to play his role for reconciliation. A deal was signed between both sides that brought the clash like situation to an end.

