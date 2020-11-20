UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TLP Chief's Funeral Prayer Delayed Till Saturday Morning

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:46 AM

TLP Chief's funeral prayer delayed till Saturday morning

The reports say that funeral prayer of TLP Chief has been delayed till 11:00 am, because of his hundreds and thousands of supporters from across the country and abroad who want to part in final rites

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) Tehreek-e-Labbairk Pakistan (TLP) Chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi would be laid to rest in Attock district after his funeral prayer.

He was 54 years old.

Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi died on his way to Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore after his condition deteriorated at around 8: 45 pm on Thursday.

The doctors pronounced him dead as he was taken to the hospital. Hundreds of TLP workers gathered within no time as they heard about the death of their leader.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and people from different walks of life expressed grief over death of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

According to some reports, the funeral prayer of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi delayed till tomorrow morning.

“Funeral prayer which was due today after Juma prayer has been delayed till tomorrow morning,” a local tv reported.

According to the workers, Allama Rizvi fell ill few days ago but he took part in protest against blasphemous caricatures in France. The rain hit the protesters while Allama Rizvi stayed among them despite his illness.

“Rain continues to pour in on him while he was already ill which caused him fever,” said a worker, with tears in his eyes.

The protest, he said, ended after the government accepted TLP’s demand to end diplomatic ties with France. After successful protest, Allama Rizvi returned to Lahore along with his fans and supporters and his fever got more severe.

On Thursday night, the condition of Allama Rizvi deteriorated after which he was taken to Shayed Zayed Hospital but he took last breath while on his way to hospital.

Hundreds and thousands of his followers from the country, especially the people of Barailvi school of thought are heart-broken and aggrieved over his death.

Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi who was born in Pindigheb in 1966 devoted his whole to islam and established Tehreek-e-Labbaik with Pir Afzal Qadri with a aim to introduce Islamic way of governance.

He always stood there whenever anything happened against Islam and honor of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

On many critical occasions, Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi was seen alone raising voice for Islam, honor and finality in Prophethood of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Dead Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Army France Died General Qamar Javed Bajwa Attock Prayer TV From Government Khadim Hussain Rizvi Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 20, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

12 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

11 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

11 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.