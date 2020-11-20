(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that funeral prayer of TLP Chief has been delayed till 11:00 am, because of his hundreds and thousands of supporters from across the country and abroad who want to part in final rites

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) Tehreek-e-Labbairk Pakistan (TLP) Chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi would be laid to rest in Attock district after his funeral prayer.

He was 54 years old.

Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi died on his way to Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore after his condition deteriorated at around 8: 45 pm on Thursday.

The doctors pronounced him dead as he was taken to the hospital. Hundreds of TLP workers gathered within no time as they heard about the death of their leader.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and people from different walks of life expressed grief over death of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

According to some reports, the funeral prayer of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi delayed till tomorrow morning.

“Funeral prayer which was due today after Juma prayer has been delayed till tomorrow morning,” a local tv reported.

According to the workers, Allama Rizvi fell ill few days ago but he took part in protest against blasphemous caricatures in France. The rain hit the protesters while Allama Rizvi stayed among them despite his illness.

“Rain continues to pour in on him while he was already ill which caused him fever,” said a worker, with tears in his eyes.

The protest, he said, ended after the government accepted TLP’s demand to end diplomatic ties with France. After successful protest, Allama Rizvi returned to Lahore along with his fans and supporters and his fever got more severe.

On Thursday night, the condition of Allama Rizvi deteriorated after which he was taken to Shayed Zayed Hospital but he took last breath while on his way to hospital.

Hundreds and thousands of his followers from the country, especially the people of Barailvi school of thought are heart-broken and aggrieved over his death.

Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi who was born in Pindigheb in 1966 devoted his whole to islam and established Tehreek-e-Labbaik with Pir Afzal Qadri with a aim to introduce Islamic way of governance.

He always stood there whenever anything happened against Islam and honor of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

On many critical occasions, Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi was seen alone raising voice for Islam, honor and finality in Prophethood of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).