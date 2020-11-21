(@fidahassanain)

Hafiz Saeed Hussain Rizvi has been administered oath by other party leaders as new head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in huge gathering for his father's funeral at Minar-e-Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, son of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, has taken oath as new head of the party.

The party leaders administered Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi oath as new chief of the party at huge gathering for his father's funeral at Minar-e-Pakistan.

"Blasphemy will never be tolerated," said Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi in his first address right before the funeral of his father.

