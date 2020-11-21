UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TLP Chief's Son Hafiz Saad Rizvi Appointed As New Head Of The Party

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:37 PM

TLP Chief's son Hafiz Saad Rizvi appointed as new head of the party

Hafiz Saeed Hussain Rizvi has been administered oath by other party leaders as new head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in huge gathering for his father's funeral at Minar-e-Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, son of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, has taken oath as new head of the party.

The party leaders administered Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi oath as new chief of the party at huge gathering for his father's funeral at Minar-e-Pakistan.

"Blasphemy will never be tolerated," said Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi in his first address right before the funeral of his father.

(More to come)

Related Topics

Pakistan Blasphemy Khadim Hussain Rizvi

Recent Stories

Vivo Launches OriginOS at 2020 Developer Conferenc ..

26 minutes ago

Usman Dar, minister hold open court

43 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio increases to 13.39% in Pesh ..

43 minutes ago

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation ..

43 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan T ..

45 minutes ago

Russia Considers Maintaining peace in Nagorno-Kara ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.