TLP leader sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case of inciting people against the chief justice of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case of inciting people against the chief justice of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Sheikhupura police produced the TLP leader before ATC Judge Irfan Haider at the expiry of his physical remand.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused, stating that his custody was required to complete the investigations.

However, the court rejected the plea for an extension of physical remand and sent the TLP leader to jail on a 14-day judicial remand, ordering his production at the end of the remand term.

A case against the TLP leader had been registered at A-Division Police Station, Sheikhupura.