TLP to hold sit in outside Election Commission office on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):Tahreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has announced to stage a protest sit in outside District Election Commission office here on Friday.

The district Naib Amir Hafiz Zeeshan Rabani said TLP workers will stage protest against alleged rigging in Local Government elections held in January 15.

He said sot in will be held outside District Election Commission office after Friday prayer.

He alleged that Election Commission failed to hold fair, free and impartial LG polls in Sindh.