UrduPoint.com

TLP To Hold Sit In Outside Election Commission Office On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 05:23 PM

TLP to hold sit in outside Election Commission office on Friday

Tahreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has announced to stage a protest sit in outside District Election Commission office here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):Tahreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has announced to stage a protest sit in outside District Election Commission office here on Friday.

The district Naib Amir Hafiz Zeeshan Rabani said TLP workers will stage protest against alleged rigging in Local Government elections held in January 15.

He said sot in will be held outside District Election Commission office after Friday prayer.

He alleged that Election Commission failed to hold fair, free and impartial LG polls in Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Protest Election Commission Of Pakistan January Prayer Government TLP

Recent Stories

Lumpy Skin Disease: Punjab CM launches free-of-cos ..

Lumpy Skin Disease: Punjab CM launches free-of-cost vaccination drive

14 minutes ago
 6th International Rain Enhancement Forum draws spe ..

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum draws speakers from 18 countries

25 minutes ago
 UAE Team ADQ announces formation of UAE first Wome ..

UAE Team ADQ announces formation of UAE first Women’s Continental Team

25 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Belgian FM discuss bilateral, global matt ..

Bilawal, Belgian FM discuss bilateral, global matters

2 minutes ago
 Geographies of vulnerability 'caught in recovery t ..

Geographies of vulnerability 'caught in recovery trap', says Sherry Rehman

2 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.