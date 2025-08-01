TLP Worker Acquitted In Vandalism Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday acquitted a Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) worker, Muhammad Nazak, in a case registered under terrorism charges over allegations of rioting and vandalism
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday acquitted a Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) worker, Muhammad Nazak, in a case registered under terrorism charges over allegations of rioting and vandalism.
The court held that the prosecution had failed to establish charges against the accused. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments from the defence counsel and prosecution.
The defence counsel argued that there was no concrete evidence linking her client to the incident. She pleaded with the court to acquit her client.
However, the prosecution opposed the plea, adding that sufficient evidence was available.
Accepting the defence’s arguments, the court ordered for acquittal of the accused.
Muhammad Nazak had been declared a proclaimed offender in the case and remained absconding for three years. He was currently on interim bail and appeared before the court for the hearing.
The case was registered in 2021 at Sherakot Police Station against several TLP workers over allegations of rioting, vandalism, and arson during party-led protests. Other co-accused in the case had already been acquitted in earlier proceedings.
Recent Stories
Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors
Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in Shanghai
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics15 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani25 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people35 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan35 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision35 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills1 hour ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik1 hour ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations1 hour ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship1 hour ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago