TLP Worker Acquitted In Vandalism Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday acquitted a Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) worker, Muhammad Nazak, in a case registered under terrorism charges over allegations of rioting and vandalism.

The court held that the prosecution had failed to establish charges against the accused. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments from the defence counsel and prosecution.

The defence counsel argued that there was no concrete evidence linking her client to the incident. She pleaded with the court to acquit her client.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea, adding that sufficient evidence was available.

Accepting the defence’s arguments, the court ordered for acquittal of the accused.

Muhammad Nazak had been declared a proclaimed offender in the case and remained absconding for three years. He was currently on interim bail and appeared before the court for the hearing.

The case was registered in 2021 at Sherakot Police Station against several TLP workers over allegations of rioting, vandalism, and arson during party-led protests. Other co-accused in the case had already been acquitted in earlier proceedings.

