TMA Abbottabad continues cleanliness drive on second day of Eid-ul-Azha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) continued its cleanliness drive on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha Friday.

The TMA's sanitation staff collected sacrificial animal waste from various union councils, including Salhad, Sheikh-ul-Bandi, Mirpur, Jhangi, and Nawan Shehr, and also diligently cleaned the designated areas, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment.

According to a TMA spokesperson, the hardworking sanitation workers received appreciation from the citizens for efficiently collecting and disposing of the animals' waste, besides keeping the roads and streets clean.

The special cleanliness drive would continue on the third day of Eid as well, he added.

The spokesperson urged the public to cooperate with the sanitary teams by disposing of offals at the designated places.