Open Menu

TMA Abbottabad Continues Cleanliness Drive On Second Day Of Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

TMA Abbottabad continues cleanliness drive on second day of Eid-ul-Azha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) continued its cleanliness drive on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha Friday.

The TMA's sanitation staff collected sacrificial animal waste from various union councils, including Salhad, Sheikh-ul-Bandi, Mirpur, Jhangi, and Nawan Shehr, and also diligently cleaned the designated areas, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment.

According to a TMA spokesperson, the hardworking sanitation workers received appreciation from the citizens for efficiently collecting and disposing of the animals' waste, besides keeping the roads and streets clean.

The special cleanliness drive would continue on the third day of Eid as well, he added.

The spokesperson urged the public to cooperate with the sanitary teams by disposing of offals at the designated places.

Related Topics

Mirpur From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

19 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

20 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

20 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

20 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

21 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

21 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

23 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan