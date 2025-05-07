- Home
TMA Abbottabad holds rally to condemn Indian aggression, express solidarity with Pakistan Army
TMA Abbottabad Holds Rally To Condemn Indian Aggression, Express Solidarity With Pakistan Army
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad on Wednesday organized a rally to condemn what it termed as cowardly attacks by India and to express unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.
The rally began at the TMA office and concluded at Fawara Chowk, drawing participation from all TMA employees, local citizens, and schoolchildren. Holding national flags and banners, participants marched through the streets chanting pro-army slogans.
Chants of “Long Live Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir” and strong condemnations of Indian aggression echoed throughout the rally. Some participants also raised provocative slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking on the occasion, TMA employees affirmed that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces and are fully prepared to respond to any external threat. They emphasized that the unity between the public and the military is a strong defense against any act of aggression.
A spokesperson for the TMA Abbottabad Employees Union said the rally was a demonstration of the nation's resolve and readiness to make every sacrifice for the defense and sovereignty of Pakistan. He added that in this challenging time, the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Army.
