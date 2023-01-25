TMA Abbottabad launches Jinnah parking plaza for public

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) while taking initiative to resolve the long-standing demand of the people of Abbottabad inaugurated the Jinnah parking plaza where hundreds of vehicles can be systematically parked

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) while taking initiative to resolve the long-standing demand of the people of Abbottabad inaugurated the Jinnah parking plaza where hundreds of vehicles can be systematically parked.

TMA Abbottabad inaugurated the parking lot of its Jinnah Shopping Complex by Mayor Abbottabad Sardar Shuja Nabi and TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, other TMA officers and citizens of Abbottabad participated in this occasion.

TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat also directed the contractor of Jinnah Plaza to complete the remaining work of the Jinnah plaza as soon as possible. The parking lot has been officially opened now.

Citizens are requested to avoid parking their vehicles in the city and choose the parking lot of Jinnah Shopping Plaza for safe parking of their vehicles. The parking plaza has a capacity of 126 vehicles and 80 motorbikes.