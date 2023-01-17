TMA Abbottabad seals three illegal bus stands in Qalandar Abad

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad took action in Qalandar Abad and sealed three illegal bus stands and FIRs were also registered against the owners

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad took action in Qalandar Abad and sealed three illegal bus stands and FIRs were also registered against the owners.

The operation was launched under the supervision of Assistant Tax Superintendent Sohail Ahmed.

Apart from this, the team also demolished temporary encroachments in Qalandar Abad Bazar, several push carts were also confiscated.

TMO Abbottabad in his message said that we will not spare any encroacher and also take strict action against temporary and permanent encroachments.

The operation against the encroaching mafia will continue from the main entrance of the city to the end limits and the government property will be cleared.

TMO also requested masses to ensure their cooperation with TMA Abbottabad and avoid from illegal construction or temporary encroachment otherwise strict action will be taken against them.