UrduPoint.com

TMA Abbottabad Seals Three Illegal Bus Stands In Qalandar Abad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 08:13 PM

TMA Abbottabad seals three illegal bus stands in Qalandar Abad

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad took action in Qalandar Abad and sealed three illegal bus stands and FIRs were also registered against the owners

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad took action in Qalandar Abad and sealed three illegal bus stands and FIRs were also registered against the owners.

The operation was launched under the supervision of Assistant Tax Superintendent Sohail Ahmed.

Apart from this, the team also demolished temporary encroachments in Qalandar Abad Bazar, several push carts were also confiscated.

TMO Abbottabad in his message said that we will not spare any encroacher and also take strict action against temporary and permanent encroachments.

The operation against the encroaching mafia will continue from the main entrance of the city to the end limits and the government property will be cleared.

TMO also requested masses to ensure their cooperation with TMA Abbottabad and avoid from illegal construction or temporary encroachment otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Sohail Ahmed From Government

Recent Stories

PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accu ..

PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accusations’ against Babar Azam

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways (PR) retrieves 2 kanal land from ..

Pakistan Railways (PR) retrieves 2 kanal land from grabbers

33 seconds ago
 AJK Cabinet rolls back price hike, orders to regul ..

AJK Cabinet rolls back price hike, orders to regularize govt. employees

35 seconds ago
 Revocation of IIOJK status must for talks with Ind ..

Revocation of IIOJK status must for talks with India: Prime Minister's Special R ..

36 seconds ago
 BISE revises SSC annual examination fee schedule

BISE revises SSC annual examination fee schedule

40 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed launches COP28 UAE logo reflect ..

Abdullah bin Zayed launches COP28 UAE logo reflecting ‘One World’ concept

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.