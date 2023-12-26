TMA Abbottabad takes swift action against illegal speed breakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In response to public complaints lodged on the Citizen Portal, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad Shakil Hayat on Tuesday issued directives resulting in a proactive initiative by Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) officials in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) In response to public complaints lodged on the Citizen Portal, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad Shakil Hayat on Tuesday issued directives resulting in a proactive initiative by Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) officials in Abbottabad.

A team of the TMA led by Building Inspector removed illegal speed breakers within the city limits. The action was in accordance with the recently amended law, granting TMA the authority to levy fines of up to 20,000 rupees on individuals found guilty of constructing unauthorized speed breakers.

The TMA Abbottabad has issued a public notice, informing all residents that stringent measures would be taken against anyone found engaging in the construction of illegal speed breakers. The administration cites Section 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1898 as the legal basis for initiating proceedings against offenders.

This decisive move by the municipal authorities aims to ensure the safety and compliance of road infrastructure within the city, emphasizing the commitment to upholding the law and responding promptly to citizen concerns.