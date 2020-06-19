TMA, ACB and WASCA continue cleaning of drainage system drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSC), Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) Friday continued cleaning drive of the drainage system of Abbottabad before the monsoon in a third consecutive week

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSC), Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) Friday continued cleaning drive of the drainage system of Abbottabad before the monsoon in a third consecutive week.

WASCA, ACB and TMA Abbottabad have started a drive to clear the ravines and drainage system of Abbottabad to avoid blockage during the monsoon which would start at the end of June.

During the cleaning campaign, all ravines and major draining lines would be cleared those are passing through the low-lying areas of the city that were usually struck by the flash flood through heavy rain or monsoon.

Besides the cleaning of the drainage system in all over the city, the departments would also clear the drainage on both sides of Karakoram Highway (KKH) where usually traffic stuck during heavy rain.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah and Chief Executive ACB Arslan Hiader also visited various places where TMA, WASCA and ACB sanitation staff were working and directed them to clear the task well before time as monsoon is approaching.

DC Abbottabad further said that no negligence of staff would be tolerated during the cleaning drive in Abbottabad city.

TMA and WASCA teams have cleared many areas of the city including Sethi Masjid where usually during heavy rain Karakoram Highway (KKH) remains blocked owing to the shrinking size of nullah by the land grabber.