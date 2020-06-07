UrduPoint.com
TMA, ACB And WASCA Kicked Of Cleaning Of Drainage System Before Monsoon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 08:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSC), Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) on Sunday jointly started cleaning drive of the drainage system of Abbottabad before the monsoon.

Like every year municipal bodies and WASCA Abbottabad have started a drive to clear the ravines and drainage system of Abbottabad to avoid blockage during the monsoon which would start at the end of June.

During the cleaning campaign, all ravines and major draining lines would be cleared those are passing through the low-lying areas of the city that were usually struck by the flash flood through heavy rain or monsoon.

Two days ago, DC Abbottabad, Mughees Sanaullah has chaired a meeting with the departmental heads including TMO Syed Waqas Shah, Chairman Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Lt. Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Deputy Manager WASCA Sajid Abbassi and representative of ACB and chalked out a comprehensive programe to keep clean the city particularly during the monsoon season.

Besides the cleaning of the drainage system all over the city, the departments would also clear the drainage on both sides of Karakoram Highway (KKH) where usually traffic stuck during heavy rain.

