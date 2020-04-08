UrduPoint.com
TMA Adenzai Carried Out Disinfection Spray In Area

Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:37 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :In light of the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan TMA Adenzai Dir Lower conducted the field activities in which disinfectant spray carried across the districts in order to provide safety to the people visiting different bazaars for grocery and other edibles items.

The officials of the TMA Adenzai carried out spray at different places including Chakdara bazar, Tehsil Headquarter Chakdara quarantine center, entry and screening points pull Chowki, Quarantine Centre Aghosh Gulabad, quarantine center RHC Gulabad, quarantine center University Public school Chakdara, University of Malakand, besides refilling of water tanks for hand wash with sanitizers at 06 different points comprising university road, Tehsil road, Farman Abad, THQ Hospital Chakdara, Tehsil Complex, Screening Point, Army Check Post on main Chakhdra bridge, cleanliness and sweeping of Chakdara bazar and surroundings.

All waste bins have been cleaned besides chalking circles for adopting safety measures in in front of all banks, stores and medicine store at Chakdara Bazar to observe social distancing. Announcement on loud speaker regarding lock down and awareness carried out by TMA Adenzai at Ramora Bazar, Chakdara bazar, University road, Badwan bazar, Khadagzai bazar, Mia Brangola bazar, Gulabad bazar, Tazagram bazar, Kityari bazar, Asbanr bazar, Khanpur bazar, Tiknai bazar, Ouch Sharqi and Ghar.

More Stories From Pakistan

