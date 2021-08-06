TMA and ACB anti-encroachment drive continues on third consecutive week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration and Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) continued anti-encroachment drive on Nullah Jab and other areas on 3rd consecutive week cleared Bilal town and Jhangi Sayedan.

According to the details, the anti-encroachment drive in Abbottabad TMA and ACB areas continued under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Ameen ul Hassan while Revenue department official Tehsildar Akhtar Khan, Naib Tehsildar Gul Nawaz, president Tehsil Anjman Patwarian Abbottabad also accompanied AC.

TMA and ACB officials using heavy machinery to demolish concrete structures that were cleared, during three weeks continuous drive many concrete buildings and illegal structures of Bilal Town and Jhangi Sayedan were razed while on the occasion a large number of police was also present to avoid any untoward situation during the operation.

People have encroached on the natural drainage system comprising Nullahs and ravines were according to the Revenue department record up to 33 feet wide but owing to the encroachment they were shrunk to 10 feet width only which is causing urban flooding in Abbottabad city.

Both TMA and ACB have served notices to the encroachers to voluntarily remove their illegal structures within seven days otherwise building would be razed through the operation.

District administration confirmed that the anti-encroachment drive would continue till the recovery of the land from the encroachers.