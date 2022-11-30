UrduPoint.com

TMA Anti-encroachment Drive Continues On Second Day

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 08:42 PM

The Grand operation of TMA Abbottabad against temporary and permanent encroachments continued on the second day, Wednesday as anti-encroachment teams demolished temporary and permanent shelters at the old vegetable market in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Grand operation of TMA Abbottabad against temporary and permanent encroachments continued on the second day, Wednesday as anti-encroachment teams demolished temporary and permanent shelters at the old vegetable market in Abbottabad.

According to the details, in the vegetable market, drains were cleared of all encroachments. A number of temporary carriages and trucks were seized. Before the anti-encroachment operation, TMA Abbottabad issued notices to the trader's community and shopkeepers of Sabzi Mandi many times, but they paid no heed.

Yesterday, TMA launched temporary encroachment at the main Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Sarafa Bazar, Lohar Bazar, Kutcheri Road and Gurdwara Street.

The team also served notices to the trespassers and seized many pushcarts and hand carts. TMA staff also requested special cooperation from all presidents and general secretaries of the business community organizations.

While talking to the shopkeepers Shakeel Hayat requested them not to allow any kind of temporary carriages or other encroachments outside their shops and ensure their cooperation with TMA.

He said that TMA would utilize all of its resources to clean the city and provide a congenial environment to the people vising Bazar. "A clean city is a proof of being a responsible citizen", he said.

