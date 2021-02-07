UrduPoint.com
TMA Appeals For Cooperation To Dwellings Of Stray Dogs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The health department and Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Sukkur jointly launched a campaign against stray dogs in Sukkur city on Sunday.

According to health department official, the health department with collaboration of TMA has started the drive in all Union Councils (UCs) of the Sukkur.

He said their team would visit every village and take steps to kill them. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate by pointing out dwellings of stray dogs.

