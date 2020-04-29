UrduPoint.com
TMA Arrests 60 Persons Over Violation Of Lockdown

Wed 29th April 2020

TMA arrests 60 persons over violation of lockdown

Tehsil Municipal Administration Town-II in crackdown against violators of coronavirus lockdown in the areas here and arrested 60 persons during last five day and sealed various shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration Town-II in crackdown against violators of coronavirus lockdown in the areas here and arrested 60 persons during last five day and sealed various shops.

The TMA team led by Administrator Qadeer Naseer on Wednesday arrested over one dozen of shopkeepers over violation of lockdown.

The TMA team also carried out surprise visit in areas of Main Warsak Road, Pajjagi Road, Canal Road after Iftar to implement the government's SoPs with regard to coronavirus lockdown.

The TMA team included Taxation Officer Anwar Saddat, TMA Town-II Engr Noman Tariq and Enforcement Officer-I Engr Zeeshan Murtaza while supported by SHO police station Machani Sajjad Ahmed Khan and Army conducted operation.

Police has registered cases against them.

further investigation was underway.

