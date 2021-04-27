UrduPoint.com
TMA Baffa Pakhal Kicks Off 14 Days Long Anti-encroachment Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:03 PM

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Baffa Phakhal on Tuesday following the directives of the provincial government kicked off 14 days anti-encroachment drive from Shankiari

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Baffa Phakhal on Tuesday following the directives of the provincial government kicked off 14 days anti-encroachment drive from Shankiari.

According to the TMA sources,the administration would remove illegal speed breakers, walk chalking, construction material from streets and roads and debris.

While taking action TMO staff removed wall chalking from Khan Dheri road and removal of construction material and garbage was also in progress.

TMA Baffa Pakhal also served notices to encroachers and building material suppliers to avoid dumping material on roads and streets otherwise it would be seized and imposed heavy fines on them.

Encroachment officer Waseem Khan and TOR Saqib Khan told media that building material dumping on roads and streets causing serious issues for the sanitary and drainage system of the city and flow of the traffic.

Waseem Khan directed masses to voluntarily remove the building materials from the road as a responsible citizen.

On the occasion, TMA staff also started an awareness campaign about coronavirus and distributed masks and hand sanitizers among the masses.

