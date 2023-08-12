TMA Balakot finalizes Independence Day celebration programe

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Balakot, Saturday has finalized the programs to celebrate National Independence Day on August 14 with great enthusiasm

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Balakot, Saturday has finalized the programs to celebrate National Independence Day on August 14 with great enthusiasm.

According to the plan, the central ceremony for Pakistan's Independence Day and flag hoisting will be organized under the supervision of the Balakot Municipality, with the Tehsil Municipal Administration of Balakot will hold the event on August 14, 2023, at 8:00 am.

These decisions were made during a meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Tehsil Chairman Sardar Liaquat Kasana to discuss the arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations. TMO Syed Sikandar Mansoor Shah, other relevant officials and heads of all departments participated in the meeting.

As per the program outlined in the meeting, special guests for the central ceremony of the Balakot Municipality's flag hoisting event will include Tehsil Chairman Sardar Liaquat Kasana, who will be joined by all government officials from Tehsil Balakot, scholars, municipal representatives, traders' organizations' representatives, media representatives, and other stakeholders.

After the ceremony, a Freedom March from the TMA office to Ayub Bridge will also be held.

On the occasion of Independence Day, according to the program, decorations and lights will be set up on both public and private buildings, tree plantation will take place at various locations, a Qirat competition, Naat recitations, and speeches will be organized. In addition, a special "Meena Bazaar" will be arranged for women.