TMA Carries Out Disinfectant Spray In Adenzai Tehsil

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

Adenzai Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Thursday carried out disinfectant spray across the Tehsil including all entry and exit points of the Tehsil, Police stations, Bazaras and other areas

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) : Adenzai Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Thursday carried out disinfectant spray across the Tehsil including all entry and exit points of the Tehsil, Police stations, Bazaras and other areas.

TMA volunteer teams washed the streets and bazaars with chlorine and other chemicals including antiseptics and dettol with the help of hand pump sprays, an official of TMA said.

The teams also changed water mixed antiseptic chemical and dettol in all water reservoirs kept at main points of Chakdara bazaar for hand washing, he added.

The volunteer teams carried out disinfectants spray in Pull Chowki, Chakdara check post screening area, Police station Chakdara, THQ Chakdara , Sesada , Tehsil road , Badwan, Khadagzai, Badwan check post, Badwan entry point from Batkhela , mian Brangola, mian Brangola police check post, entry point Mian Brangola from Thrai district Malakand, Warsak, Kharkanai, Osakai, Kharkani police post, Osakai police post, Ouch, and Kotigram.

