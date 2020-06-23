UrduPoint.com
TMA Carries Out Spray In Sabzi Mandi, Markets, Shops Of Timergara Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:24 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, the TMA Dir Lower officials and fire brigade staff carried out disinfection spray to stop the outbreak of coronavirus

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, the TMA Dir Lower officials and fire brigade staff carried out disinfection spray to stop the outbreak of coronavirus.

The disinfection drives started in the morning at Sazi Mandi Timergara, markets, shops and all public places so as to stop the outbreak of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner also directed concerned ACs to visit different areas and inspect implementation of the SOPs issued by the provincial government and take stern action against those not wearing masks, gloves in their visit to public places.

