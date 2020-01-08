TMA Charsada for action against illegal housing societies

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration Charsadda is taking serious measures to discourage mushroom growth of illegal housing societies, asking police stations to take action these unscrupulous business elements and protect people from being defrauded.

The Tehsil municipal committee had furnished application to police stations, maintaining that certain housing societies were operating illegally as they had not obtained No Objection Certificate (NOC) and fleecing gullible citizens.

It said that several prior notices were issued to owners of those housing societies but they paid no attention and the illegal business continued with impunity.

It demanded for registration of FIRs against owners of the illegal housing societies to save hard earned money of people.