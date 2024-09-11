TMA Chief Officer Honored For Excellent Service
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer Umar Khan on Wednesday awarded a shield of honor to Chief Officer TMA Muhammad Waqas, recognizing services during Muharram, Chehlum, and Pakistan Day celebrations.
In a special ceremony, Umar Khan lauded Waqas' dedication and said he was an enthusiastic and dedicated official who works round the clock to improve TMA's operations.
He has already won numerous honors and distinctions from the Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Commissioner Kohat Division, and other organizations as a result of his outstanding work.
