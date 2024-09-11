Open Menu

TMA Chief Officer Honored For Excellent Service

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM

TMA chief officer honored for excellent service

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer Umar Khan on Wednesday awarded a shield of honor to Chief Officer TMA Muhammad Waqas, recognizing services during Muharram, Chehlum, and Pakistan Day celebrations.

In a special ceremony, Umar Khan lauded Waqas' dedication and said he was an enthusiastic and dedicated official who works round the clock to improve TMA's operations.

He has already won numerous honors and distinctions from the Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Commissioner Kohat Division, and other organizations as a result of his outstanding work.

Related Topics

Police Pakistan Day Kohat From Muharram

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

2 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

2 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

3 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

6 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

8 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

21 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

24 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan