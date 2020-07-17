TMA Chitral install dustbin in various bazaars for cleanness

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) ::To make Chitral city beautiful and clean, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Chitral has placed dustbins in different places so people should avoid practice of throwing waste on unchecked places.

TMO Misbahuddin talking to media men here on Friday said TMA staff placed large dispensaries near Ataliq Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi Road, Shahi Masjid Road and Chew Bridge. Misbahuddin said that they were aware of people throwing waste on roads and bazaars which badly affected the beauty of city.

Most of the people also complained about such uncalled behaviors of the people. City is a very key destination for tourists from around the world and throwing waste on the roadside, in the bazaars and streets gives a bad impression of the people of Chitral.

For this purpose, TMA was installing 10 large dustbins for Chitral Town only and will be placed at various bazaars, intersections, squares and public places.

He also urged the people to use dustbins for waste and respond like responsible citizens. He said the TMA staff would ensure cleaning of all the dustbins every day. The rescue team was working with Rescue 1122 to spray disinfectant in different parts of Chitral and maintain cleanliness to minimize the risk of coronavirus, he added.