UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA Chitral Install Dustbin In Various Bazaars For Cleanness

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

TMA Chitral install dustbin in various bazaars for cleanness

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) ::To make Chitral city beautiful and clean, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Chitral has placed dustbins in different places so people should avoid practice of throwing waste on unchecked places.

TMO Misbahuddin talking to media men here on Friday said TMA staff placed large dispensaries near Ataliq Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi Road, Shahi Masjid Road and Chew Bridge. Misbahuddin said that they were aware of people throwing waste on roads and bazaars which badly affected the beauty of city.

Most of the people also complained about such uncalled behaviors of the people. City is a very key destination for tourists from around the world and throwing waste on the roadside, in the bazaars and streets gives a bad impression of the people of Chitral.

For this purpose, TMA was installing 10 large dustbins for Chitral Town only and will be placed at various bazaars, intersections, squares and public places.

He also urged the people to use dustbins for waste and respond like responsible citizens. He said the TMA staff would ensure cleaning of all the dustbins every day. The rescue team was working with Rescue 1122 to spray disinfectant in different parts of Chitral and maintain cleanliness to minimize the risk of coronavirus, he added.

Related Topics

World Road Chitral Rescue 1122 Mosque Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

15 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.