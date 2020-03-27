UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA Chitral, Rescue 1122 Officials Spray Public Places In Chitral

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

TMA Chitral, Rescue 1122 officials spray public places in Chitral

The Tehsil Municipal Administration and Rescue-1122 jointly started anti-virus spray at the public places across the district to avoid infection due to the present coronavirus situation

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) : The Tehsil Municipal Administration and Rescue-1122 jointly started anti-virus spray at the public places across the district to avoid infection due to the present coronavirus situation.

Chitral Municipal Administration sprayed anti-coronavirus spray in the public places of Chitral where people are highly involved or government employees are staying. Rescue fire brigades vehicles were used in the campaign to disperse the germs if any.

They sprayed the places like Chitral Police Line and DPO's old office, Police Station Chitral, courts and vegetable market. Rescue fire operator Rahatullah said, "We are spraying in the whole district with the officials of the TMA Chitral".

Amin-ur-Rehman, Tehsil Officer Regulation said that the main purpose of this spray is to eradicate the virus. He during the spray they also providing guideline to the people to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars.

They police are there to stop the people for their unnecessary visits and mingling. He said the officials of the TMA and Rescue 1122 also carried banners inscribe with precaution, prevention and protection from the Corona virus. "We have already told the people to stay at home stay save and avoiding leaving the homes without need,"Amin said.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Visit Vehicles Chitral Rescue 1122 Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

26 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

30 minutes ago

Coronavirus test kits pour off South Korean produc ..

4 minutes ago

Four killed, one injured in Arifwala roof collapse ..

4 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

16 minutes ago

Fumigation, sanitizing spray carried out in mosque ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.