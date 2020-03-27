TMA Chitral, Rescue 1122 officials spray public places in Chitral

The Tehsil Municipal Administration and Rescue-1122 jointly started anti-virus spray at the public places across the district to avoid infection due to the present coronavirus situation

Chitral Municipal Administration sprayed anti-coronavirus spray in the public places of Chitral where people are highly involved or government employees are staying. Rescue fire brigades vehicles were used in the campaign to disperse the germs if any.

They sprayed the places like Chitral Police Line and DPO's old office, Police Station Chitral, courts and vegetable market. Rescue fire operator Rahatullah said, "We are spraying in the whole district with the officials of the TMA Chitral".

Amin-ur-Rehman, Tehsil Officer Regulation said that the main purpose of this spray is to eradicate the virus. He during the spray they also providing guideline to the people to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars.

They police are there to stop the people for their unnecessary visits and mingling. He said the officials of the TMA and Rescue 1122 also carried banners inscribe with precaution, prevention and protection from the Corona virus. "We have already told the people to stay at home stay save and avoiding leaving the homes without need,"Amin said.