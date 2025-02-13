TMA conducting operation against defaulters

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) was conducting an indiscriminate recovery operation against defaulters on the instructions of Tehsil Officer Regulation, Riaz Awan.

Several shops were sealed under the supervision of Assistant Tax Superintendent, Aimal Khan and Chief Officer, Waqas.

During the operation, recoveries were also made on the spot.

The local police were also active during the operation, in which SHO Police Station Mills Area, Ayub Janan was present along with his personnel to deal with any untoward situation.

The TMA has made it clear that the campaign to recover arrears would continue without discrimination, and strict legal action would be taken against defaulters.

