TMA Conducts Anti-Corona Spray In Ganj Locality

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:43 PM

Town Municipal Administration (TMA), Town-I, Peshawar has carried out coronavirus preventive spray in Ganj locality of Peshawar City on Thursday

A case of coronavirus case was reported in the locality that prompted the Administrator TMA, Saleem Khan for conducting spray in area including its mosques.

The Administrator, Town-I, Saleem Khan has said that anti-Corona virus spray would continue across the town including the affected area on daily basis.

