TMA conducts anti-Corona spray in Ganj locality

Town Municipal Administration (TMA), Town-I, Peshawar has carried out coronavirus preventive spray in Ganj locality of Peshawar City on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Town Municipal Administration (TMA), Town-I, Peshawar has carried out coronavirus preventive spray in Ganj locality of Peshawar City on Thursday.

A case of coronavirus case was reported in the locality that prompted the Administrator TMA, Saleem Khan for conducting spray in area including its mosques.

The Administrator, Town-I, Saleem Khan has said that anti-Corona virus spray would continue across the town including the affected area on daily basis.