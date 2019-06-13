TMA conducts anti encroachment operation

In the supervision of Administrator Municipal Committee, Nasir Walayat Langryal, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Thursday launched a grand anti encroachment operation against illegal constructions in the city

SILANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :In the supervision of Administrator Municipal Committee, Nasir Walayat Langryal, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Thursday launched a grand anti encroachment operation against illegal constructions in the city.

According to details, with the help of heavy machinery, hundreds illegal structures, cabins, shops were demolished in the operation. Heavy contingent of police were deputed to face any untoward incident.

On the special directions of the government, anti encroachment operation would be continued without any discrimination and no one would be allowed to occupy government land for personal gains, Langryal said.

