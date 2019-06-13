UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA Conducts Anti Encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:09 PM

TMA conducts anti encroachment operation

In the supervision of Administrator Municipal Committee, Nasir Walayat Langryal, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Thursday launched a grand anti encroachment operation against illegal constructions in the city

SILANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :In the supervision of Administrator Municipal Committee, Nasir Walayat Langryal, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Thursday launched a grand anti encroachment operation against illegal constructions in the city.

According to details, with the help of heavy machinery, hundreds illegal structures, cabins, shops were demolished in the operation. Heavy contingent of police were deputed to face any untoward incident.

On the special directions of the government, anti encroachment operation would be continued without any discrimination and no one would be allowed to occupy government land for personal gains, Langryal said.

\378

Related Topics

Police Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Russia Warns Against Attempts to Blame Iran for Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Hires Tanker Struck in Gulf ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Air Force Confirms No Survivors in An-32 Ai ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

7 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.