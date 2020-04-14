UrduPoint.com
TMA Continues Efforts Against Corona Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:15 PM

Tehsil Municipal Administration Chitral Tuesday continues distribution of gloves, masks and sanitizers on various public places as part of its efforts to control corona pandemic

TMA Chitral also conducted disinfection campaign in various localities of the city and District Headquarters Hospital of the city besides setting up hand washing facilities near mosques, banks and public places.

Tehsil Municipal Officer, Misbahuddin said that a walk through gate would be established at Lowari Tunnel to disinfect people entering Chitral.

More Stories From Pakistan

