TMA Continues Encroachment Operation On Irrigation Dept. Land

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:50 PM

TMA continues encroachment operation on irrigation dept. land

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A joint team of the Irrigation Revenue Department and Tehsil Municipal Committee ( TMA) on Thursday demolished illegal structures and retrieved hundreds of acres land of the Irrigation Department.

The anti- encroachment team also issued final notice to all occupiers to vacate land voluntarily otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The team also stopped illegal construction work that was still in progress on the irrigation land.

District Tehsildar, Daud and Irrigation District Magistrate , Syed Amir Shah said that anti-encroachment drive was being carried out in the light of Supreme Court directives to remove all the encroachments from the land of Irrigation Department.

