TMA Dara Disinfection Spray In All Mosques

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

DARA ADAM KHEL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) ::TMA Dara Adamkhel Monday visited all the mosques and conducted a disinfectant spray to ensure a corona free environment to the worshipers.

The teams of TMA visited Masjid Qasim Khan, Masjid Zarmast Khan, Masjid Haji Alif Khan, Masjid Government High school, Masjid Habib Khan, Masjid Muhammad Tahir and Masjid Sharif Khan in Sunni Khel.

Similarly, TMS Kohat, Lachi and Gambat also sprayed disinfection at various markets, mosques, offices, hospitals and other communal places to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

