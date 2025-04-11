TMA Declares 12 Housing Societies Illegal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad on Friday issued a public notice through advertisements in newspapers, declaring twelve housing societies illegal for failing to obtain mandatory approval from the relevant authority.
The advertisement advised the public to verify whether a housing society has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from TMA Abbottabad before purchasing any plot. It was clearly stated that in the absence of a valid NOC, buyers will not be eligible for essential utility services such as gas, water, electricity, and sanitation.
The notice, issued under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government (Private Housing Schemes Management and Regulation) Rules 2021, identified several illegal housing societies operating within the jurisdiction of TMA Abbottabad.
These include Shimla Hill Residencia, Snowfall Housing Society in Kakul, Abbottabad Smart City in Dhamtoor, Shelly Valley in Baldheri, and SKB Developers in Tarhanna. Others named in the list are Jadoon Town in Salhad, Ali Town in Mirpur, Abdullah Town in Tarhanna, Muhammad Town in Jhangi, Balqiaz Town in Jhangi, and Silk Valley Phase II in Tarhanna.
The TMA warned that strict action would be taken against unauthorized housing schemes and urged the public to exercise caution when investing in real estate projects to avoid legal and financial complications.
