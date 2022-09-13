TMA demolishes 28 illegal structures around Dhamtor bypass road

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Under the supervision of the district administration, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad launched a crackdown against violation of the right of way and building line around Havelian Dhamtor Bypass road and demolished 28 illegal structures and action was taken against the concerned persons.

In an anti-encroachment operation under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, for violation of the right of way and the building line. He issued instructions to the TMA Abbottabad regarding the building plan so as to discourage unplanned construction in the future.

District administration and TMA Abbottabad while directing citizens said that the Dhamtoor Bypass was a national asset and a gateway to Galyat and its beauty, respect laws and ensure cooperation with management to maintain and promote tourism.