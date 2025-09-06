TMA DIKhan carried out special arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Dera Ismail Khan carried out special arrangements in connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on the directives of Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Hanif.

According to TMA officials, cleanliness work was completed at Haq Nawaz Park and Milad Park while tents and seating arrangements were made to facilitate participants during the religious gatherings.

In addition, water tanks were provided along the routes of all processions to ensure the convenience of devotees.

TMO Muhammad Hanif said that the administration carried out all possible measures to extend maximum facilities to the citizens during the sacred occasion.

He added that the staff worked with dedication to provide a clean and comfortable environment for participants.

He urged the people to cooperate with the TMA staff in maintaining cleanliness during the festivities.