TMA DIKhan Workers Go On Strike Over Nonpayment Of Salaries

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

TMA DIKhan workers go on strike over nonpayment of salaries

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The employees and workers of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Dera Ismail Khan announced a complete strike and boycott of work for an indefinite period in protest against the non-payment of salaries over the last three months.

The protesting employees locked the TMA offices during the strike and appealed to the caretaker provincial government to take notice of the non-payment of their salaries for the last three months.

They said that employees of TMA had not been paid salaries due to which their families were facing great hardships and they could not pay their utility bills, rent, and fees of their children, adding that if the government would not address the issue they would continue their strike till the acceptance of their demands.

Addressing the participants of the protest demonstration, Chairman of Pakistan Workers Federation Bannu Region Mohammad Rehan, Vice Chairman Qaiser Kamran, President of TMA-DIKhan Staff Union Rafiq Chishti and others said depriving the employees and pensioners of their legitimate rights in the ongoing period of inflation was equivalent to their economic murder.

“Despite assurance and promises, the employees have not been paid salaries for the last three months,” they said.

They asked the caretaker provincial government to resolve the issue and ensure payment of salaries to TMA workers without any delay.

The protesters said they would continue the strike unless their demands were met.

