Open Menu

TMA Dir Lower To Collect Animal Offal At Different Points

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM

TMA Dir Lower to collect animal offal at different points

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) In the light of the orders of the District Administration Dir Upper instruction, Chairman Tehsil Khal and TMO Khal Qadir Naseer have decided to depute the TMA staff to collect animal offal and waste during three days of the Eid-ul-Azha.

TMA Khal Sanitation Staff has also specified proper places on different points including the main dumping ground near Shamardin Khal for disposal of wastes.

The public has been asked to put the stuffed and waste of the sacrificial animals in the bag at the collection points of TMA.

"Do not throw animal waste in streets and rivers and take special care of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and cooperate with TMA officials", the tehsil chairman said in his request to the people.

APP/aiq/ijz/

Related Topics

Dir Upper Khal

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

6 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

15 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

15 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

15 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

15 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

15 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

16 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

16 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

16 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan