TMA Dir Lower to collect animal offal at different points

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) In the light of the orders of the District Administration Dir Upper instruction, Chairman Tehsil Khal and TMO Khal Qadir Naseer have decided to depute the TMA staff to collect animal offal and waste during three days of the Eid-ul-Azha.

TMA Khal Sanitation Staff has also specified proper places on different points including the main dumping ground near Shamardin Khal for disposal of wastes.

The public has been asked to put the stuffed and waste of the sacrificial animals in the bag at the collection points of TMA.

"Do not throw animal waste in streets and rivers and take special care of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and cooperate with TMA officials", the tehsil chairman said in his request to the people.

