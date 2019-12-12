TMA directs building inspectors for clearing footpaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Administrator, Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I, Peshawar, Saleem Khan has directed all demolishing inspectors to clear footpaths in the areas of jurisdiction, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the TMA Town-I here on Wednesday. Beside, Executive Engineer (XEN), Rasheedullah, Incharge Building Control, Khuda Nazar, Chief Building Inspector, Engineer Syed Shehzad Ahmad, sub-engineers, building inspectors and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the administrator no construction in the limits of the town without prior approval of the map and called for the presenting of week-wise progress report. He also called for covering the under construction site through green cloth and present of all building inspectors in their respective areas to take action against throwing debris during the darkness of night.

The administrator has urged the traders to keep their precious goods inside their shops and avoid spreading encroachments, so the people do not face any difficulty in their movement.