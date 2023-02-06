TMA, distt admin launch anti-encroachment operation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and the district administration of Abbottabad Monday launched a grand anti-encroachment operation against temporary and permanent encroachments in Fawara Chowk.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Saqlain Saleem, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher and Tehsil Officer Regulation TMA Abbottabad Abid Khan, encroachment staff TMA Abbottabad carried out road operations at Fawara Chowk.

The anti-encroachment team of TMA has broken temporary carriages and demolished permanent cabins on the footpath, TMA teams also seized cabins and other carriages and taken into their custody.

It is pertinent to mention that prior to this drive many notices have been served to the encroachment mafia and they did not respond to the TMA, today TMA while taking action started an anti-encroachment drive and demolished permanent and temporary encroachment.