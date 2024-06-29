TMA Employees Union Bids Farewell To XEN Lal Ghaffar Khattak
Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Employees Union on Saturday organized a poignant farewell ceremony for XEN Lal Ghaffar Khattak, marking the continuation of a series of events honoring his dedication and service.
City Mayor Qari Sher Zaman and TMO Mohammad Shoaib graced the occasion, joining the union in paying tribute to Khattak's remarkable career.
On this occasion, Union President Sakhi Badshah reminisced about Khattak's illustrious service life, highlighting his achievements and contributions. The event culminated with a symbolic gesture, preserving the memories of Khattak's tenure in a beautifully crafted frame, a testament to his lasting impact on the TMA family.
