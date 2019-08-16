TMA fails to clear offal of sacrificial animals

After four days of Eidul Azha, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Manshera has failed to clear the offal and remains of sacrificial animals, resulting bad smell in the locality

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :After four days of Eidul Azha, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Manshera has failed to clear the offal and remains of sacrificial animals, resulting bad smell in the locality.

Like every year on Eid ul Adha, TMA canceled eid holidays of the sanitation staff to dispose of the remains and offal of the sacrificial animals but after four days of Eid, the sanitation staff failed to clear it.

A resident of Dabb No.1 Amir Malik said, offal of the sacrificial animals are still laying in my area creating bad smell and residents are waiting for TMA officials to clear it.

The whole city looks like a huge garbage dump, the smell of the animal flesh flows not only in the streets but also on the main roads.

Civic sense is a story of the past, people did not bother to play their role for the cleanliness of the city and thrown the offal of the sacrificial animals at their nearest places and now they are criticizing TMA for not disposing of the animals remains.

In Abbottabad, city situation remained much batter then all previous years as the WASA and Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA) has launched a drive to lift the remains and offal of the sacrificial animals which were mainly successful.